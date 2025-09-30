United Nations: A common complaint voiced by world leaders at the recently concluded 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] — amidst the wars in Ukraine and Gaza, and low-intensity conflicts elsewhere — was that the world body's legacy continues to be marked by repeated failures in resolving conflicts.

In their addresses, leaders of many countries expressed regret that the UN — established after World War II to end conflicts — has remained incapable of doing so. They advocated for restructuring and additional permanent seats on the UN Security Council, currently dominated by five major world powers.

The week in New York was fraught with uncertainty and pessimism regarding the organisation's future. Even US President Donald Trump took a shot at the UN calling it a feckless institution and questioning its purpose.

"What is the purpose of the United Nations?" US President Donald Trump asked during his UNGA address last week. "The UN has such tremendous potential. I've always said it. It has such tremendous, tremendous potential. But it's not even coming close to living up to that potential."

Promoting himself as a "peacemaker," he touted his efforts that he said "ended seven conflicts in seven months" and pledged to make the UN "great again."

A senior UN official told TRT World that the UN is already great, cautioning that dismissing the organisation's entire role in wars and conflicts may be misguided.

"Every organisation will be criticised, but what I can tell you is that people need to understand which part of the UN they're angry about," Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, told TRT World in an exclusive interview at the UN headquarters.

"Are they angry that the [UN] Security Council is unable to come together to move forward on Gaza. That's fine. But then it's also important for people to remember that we have thousands of UN workers in Sudan, in Gaza, in Ukraine, in Myanmar and Bangladesh helping people."

The UN comprises a political body of member states, often in disagreement, while the UN staff strives to improve lives daily, Dujarric emphasised.

"The UN is many different things, and people have to understand there's a legislative political part of member states who sometimes have trouble agreeing and then there's also a whole part which is the UN staff which goes out every day trying to make people's lives better," he added.

The Security Council's inaction on Gaza persists, Dujarric added, stating despite losing hundreds of colleagues, UN's extensive staff remains in the besieged enclave, striving to aid the population within limited means.

"You know, the Security Council has been unable to move forward on Gaza. What I can tell you is that we have hundreds of staff in Gaza. It's also important to remind you that we've had more than 300 of our colleagues killed in Gaza," Dujarric said.

Israeli air strikes, shelling, and ground invasion, UN says, have repeatedly targeted or damaged UNRWA [the UN agency providing aid to Palestinian refugees] facilities, such as schools, health centres, and shelters.

Since the Israeli war on Gaza began, over 360 UNRWA personnel in Gaza have been killed, marking the highest UN death toll in a conflict, primarily health workers and teachers killed with their families.

By mid-September 2025, 926 incidents had affected UNRWA facilities, impacting 312 installations and resulting in 845 deaths and over 2,563 injuries among displaced persons.