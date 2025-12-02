Three Palestinians were injured late on Monday as Israeli fire trapped dozens of Palestinian families in the Al Tuffah neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City after the area was targeted with gunfire from drones and tanks in a new violation of a ceasefire.

Medical sources told Anadolu that a Palestinian woman was transported to Al Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City after being shot by an Israeli quadcopter drone.

Later, Gaza’s Civil Defence said its teams transferred two additional wounded, a woman and a man, from the vicinity of Al Sanafour intersection in Al Tuffah.

In a statement, the Civil Defence added that dozens of displaced Palestinian families are trapped inside the Al Sakhra building and surrounding homes under heavy Israeli gunfire, issuing urgent appeals for their evacuation to safer areas.