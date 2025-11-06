Turkish scientist Furkan Dolek has been granted release on $50,000 bail, the Turkish-American National Steering Committee said on Wednesday in a press release.

Dolek had earlier been reported missing until US authorities confirmed that he was being held at a federal detention facility in the city of Buffalo in upstate New York.

The committee, which has been providing legal support to Dolek, welcomed the court’s decision, calling it “an important and positive step for justice and public confidence.”

“We have no doubt that the Turkish-American community will once again demonstrate exemplary solidarity in covering the bail amount determined by the court,” the group said.

In a written message, Dolek described the ruling as “a ray of hope for justice, solidarity, and the honour of science.”

“We are still on an unfinished path, but today, we have taken one more step toward freedom, science, and truth,” he said.

Dolek added that the solidarity shown to him represented more than just personal support.

“This backing was not only for a scientist, but also for justice, humanity, and faith in science. Every line, every call, every message was a lifeline for me.”

Following the court’s decision, Dolek’s family and supporters launched a fundraising campaign on the online platform GoFundMe to help cover the bail money for his release.