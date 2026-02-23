US President Donald Trump has denied reports that Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine is against a US strike on Iran, labelling such stories inaccurate and saying that, without a negotiated agreement, Iran could face dire consequences.
"Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran," Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Monday.
"The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect."
His remarks came after local media reported that Caine has been advising Trump and top officials that a military campaign against Iran could carry significant risks.
"I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them," Trump said.
Major risks
The Washington Post said on Monday that Caine had expressed concern at the White House and Pentagon that munition shortages and a lack of allied support could increase danger to US personnel.
And the Wall Street Journal said both the top general and other Pentagon officials have warned of risks such as US and allied casualties as well as the danger of US air defences being depleted if its forces strike Iran.
The Axios news outlet, meanwhile, said Caine had warned of the United States "becoming entangled in a prolonged conflict."
Trump, who ordered strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities last year, has repeatedly threatened Tehran with further military action if ongoing talks do not reach a replacement for the nuclear deal the US president tore up in 2018, during his first term in office.
Washington has deployed a massive military force to the Middle East, sending two aircraft carriers as well as more than a dozen other ships, a large number of warplanes and other assets to the region.
But negotiations are still set to continue, with a US official saying the next round of talks with Tehran would take place on Thursday.