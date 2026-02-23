US President Donald Trump has denied reports that Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine is against a US strike on Iran, labelling such stories inaccurate and saying that, without a negotiated agreement, Iran could face dire consequences.

"Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran," Trump said on his Truth Social platform on Monday.

"The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect."

His remarks came after local media reported that Caine has been advising Trump and top officials that a military campaign against Iran could carry significant risks.

"I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them," Trump said.

Major risks