Suspected US air strikes struck around Yemen's rebel-held capital overnight into Monday morning, and the Houthis said at least one person was killed.

The full extent of the damage and possible casualties wasn’t immediately clear. The attacks followed a night of air strikes early Friday that appeared particularly intense compared to other days in the campaign that began March 15.

The strikes around Sanaa, Yemen's capital held by the Houthis since 2014, also wounded four others, the group said. Their al-Masirah satellite news channel aired footage of broken glass littering homes after the concussive blast of the bombs, but continued not to show the targets of the attacks — suggesting the sites had a military or intelligence function.

An Associated Press review has found the new American operation against the Houthis under President Donald Trump appears more extensive than those under former President Joe Biden, as the US moves from solely targeting launch sites to firing at ranking personnel as well as dropping bombs in cities.