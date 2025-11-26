The European Commission has registered a European Citizens’ Initiative calling for the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement over Israel’s violations of international law.
The organisers were represented by Malin Bjork, a former member of the European Parliament.
In a statement, the Commission said that while the conditions for registration had been fulfilled, this "does not imply that the Commission in any way confirms the factual correctness of the content of the initiative."
It added: "The content of the initiative only expresses the views of the group of organisers and can in no way be taken to reflect the views of the Commission."
The organisers said Israel is responsible for an "unprecedented" level of killing and injury of civilians, large-scale displacement and the systematic destruction of hospitals and medical facilities in Gaza.
They also cited a blockade of humanitarian aid that they said could amount to starvation as a method of war.
They argued that Israel is in breach of multiple rules and obligations under international law and has failed to prevent the crime of genocide as ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ).
"Yet the European Union has still not suspended its association agreement with Israel, which is the cornerstone of EU-Israel bilateral trade, economic and political cooperation," they said.
The organisers added that EU citizens "cannot tolerate" maintaining an agreement that contributes to legitimising and financing a state they accuse of committing crimes against humanity and war crimes.
"Therefore, we call on the Commission to put forward the proposal to the (European) Council for the full suspension of the EU-Israel Association Agreement," they said.
The European Citizens’ Initiative provides EU citizens with a mechanism to propose new legislation and influence EU policy.
To launch an initiative, supporters must collect at least one million signatures from at least seven EU member states within 12 months.
If successful, the European Commission must examine the proposal and outline its next steps.
Israel killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, in its genocide in Gaza since October 2023.
It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of its population.