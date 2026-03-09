Iraq has reiterated its rejection of using its territory for launching attacks against its neighbours.

"Iraq rejects the logic of war in general, and in particular the use of its territory as a launching pad for targeting neighbouring countries,” Bahr Al Uloom said on Monday in comments carried by a foreign ministry statement.

He stressed that the Iraqi government is taking all necessary measures “to pursue the perpetrators of any acts that harm Iraq’s interests and its relations with neighbouring countries.”

This came during a meeting in Baghdad on Monday between Undersecretary of the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, Mohammed Hussein Bahr Al Uloom and Kuwaiti Ambassador Mohammad Hassan Al Zaman.

The Kuwaiti diplomat, for his part, conveyed his country’s concerns regarding Iranian attacks on the Gulf nation.

According to the statement, the ambassador provided information about attacks originating from Iraqi territory, calling on Baghdad to intervene to end these attacks “to preserve the fraternal relations between the two brotherly and neighbouring countries.”