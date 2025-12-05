POLITICS
43 children among 79 civilians killed in paramilitary RSF drone attack in Sudan's South Kordofan
Authorities say missiles hit a kindergarten, hospital and crowded residential areas in Kalogi as UN warns of deteriorating security across Kordofan.
UN warns security is collapsing across Kordofan after RSF missiles hit civilian areas, killing dozens of children. / Reuters
December 5, 2025

At least 79 civilians, including 43 children, were killed and 38 others injured in a drone strike carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in South Kordofan, Sudanese authorities said.

In a statement, the South Kordofan state government said four women were among the victims in Thursday’s attack on the city of Kalogi in western Sudan.

It said the drone fired four missiles into a kindergarten, a hospital and densely populated residential areas, describing the incident as a "heinous crime" committed by the RSF-allied Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N).

Authorities had initially reported eight fatalities, including six children and a teacher, before the death toll climbed to 79.

They called on the international community and human rights groups to take a firm stance against the attacks, designate the RSF as a "terrorist organisation," and hold its allies accountable for what they described as "inhumane crimes."

UN condemnation

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) condemned the drone strike as "a horrific violation of children’s rights."

It said more than 10 children aged between five and seven were among the victims.

"Children should never pay the price of conflict. UNICEF urges all parties to stop these attacks immediately and allow safe, unhindered access for humanitarian assistance to reach those in desperate need," UNICEF Representative for Sudan Sheldon Yett said.

"The killing and maiming of children, and attacks on schools and hospitals are grave violations of children’s rights."

UNICEF said the attack came "amid a sharp deterioration in security across the Kordofan States since early November, driving widespread displacement and deepening humanitarian needs."

It noted that more than 41,000 people have fled violence in North and South Kordofan over the past month.

There was no immediate comment from the rebel group on the attack.

The three Kordofan states — North, West and South — have witnessed weeks of intense fighting between the Sudanese army and the RSF, prompting tens of thousands of people to flee.

The RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region except parts of North Darfur, while the army holds most areas of the remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million, according to the World Health Organization.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
