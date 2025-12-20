ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Massive crowds attended a Dhaka funeral for slain activist Sharif Osman Hadi as unrest spread and rights groups urged impartial investigations.
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
The killing of Sharif Osman Hadi sparked protests and unrest across Bangladesh. / Reuters
December 20, 2025

Tens of thousands of mourners gathered in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka on Saturday for the funeral of a student leader, after two days of violent protests over his killing.

Huge crowds accompanied the funeral procession of Sharif Osman Hadi, a key figure in last year's pro-democracy uprising who died in a hospital in Singapore on Thursday after being shot by masked gunmen while leaving a Dhaka mosque.

Police wearing body cameras were deployed in front of the parliament building where the funeral prayers were held.

Hadi's body, which was brought to the capital on Friday, was buried at the central mosque of Dhaka University.

"We have not come here to say goodbye," interim leader Muhammad Yunus said in an emotional speech.

"You are in our hearts and you will remain in the heart of all Bangladeshis as long as the country exists."

Hadi, 32, was an outspoken critic of India and was set to contest the general elections in February.

Iqbal Hossain Saikot, a government employee who travelled from afar to attend the prayers, said Hadi was killed because he staunchly opposed India.

He will continue to live "among the millions of Bangladeshi people who love the land and its sovereign territory", Saikot, 34, told AFP.

RECOMMENDED

Investigation

Hadi's death has triggered widespread unrest, with protesters across the South Asian nation demanding the arrest of those responsible.

Late Thursday, people set fire to several buildings in Dhaka including the offices of leading newspapers Prothom Alo and the Daily Star.

Critics accuse the publications of favouring neighbouring India, where Bangladesh's ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina has taken refuge since fleeing Dhaka in the wake of the 2024 uprising.

Rights group Amnesty International on Saturday urged Bangladesh's interim government to carry out "prompt, thorough, independent and impartial" investigations into Hadi's killing and the violence that followed.

It also expressed alarm over the lynching of Hindu garment worker Dipu Chandra Das following allegations of blasphemy.

Yunus said seven suspects had been arrested in connection with Das's killing in the central district of Mymensingh on Thursday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot
New US bill targets constitutional abuses by ICE agents
US judge blocks Trump's plan to end protections for 350,000 Haitians
China moves to kill hidden 'flush' door handles in sweeping car safety crackdown
Death toll from heavy snow in Japan hits 30
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Clintons agree to testify before US Congress to avoid contempt vote
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
Trump claims Cuba talks underway as Havana denies 'dialogue'
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week