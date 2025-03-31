The White House has said that steps have been taken to ensure that a case like the Signal chat, in which Trump administration officials discussed US war plans on a commercial messaging app, will not happen again.

President Donald Trump's press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, did not elaborate on those measures, but she told reporters on Monday the White House considers the case closed.

After Leavitt's comments, US lawmakers stressed the significance of the incident, slamming the Trump administration for how they handled the situation.

"The Trump Administration's mishandling of sensitive military plans was a staggering failure," Congresswoman Madeleine Dean said on X. "It's time for accountability. It's time for answers."

Representative Dan Goldman said Signalgate endangers every American, not just troops.

"Allies are questioning whether to share intelligence due to Trump officials' reckless handling of it," Goldman said on X. "Trump is making us all less safe."

Congressman Dave Min told NewsNation that the incident is both a national security issue and an issue of breaking the law.

"As a former SEC enforcement attorney, I take the law seriously. Clearly, Oversight Republicans don't," Min said.