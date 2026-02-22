WORLD
1 min read
7.1-magnitude quake hits off eastern Malaysia
The Malaysian Meteorological Department says it would "continue to monitor the situation closely," putting the quake's magnitude at 6.8.
7.1-magnitude quake hits off eastern Malaysia
Tremors were felt on Sabah's west coast and in several areas of Sarawak state. / AP
13 hours ago

A strong 7.1-magnitude quake struck early Monday off Malaysia's Sabah state on Borneo island, US seismologists said.

The epicentre of the quake was located less than 100 kilometres (62 miles) northeast of the coastal state capital Kota Kinabalu at a depth of 619.8 kilometres, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake struck at 12:57 am (1657 GMT Sunday).

The USGS rated the likelihood of casualties or damage as low, and the US Tsunami Warning Center did not issue an alert, saying the depth of the quake meant tsunami activity was not expected.

RECOMMENDED

The Malaysian Meteorological Department said it would "continue to monitor the situation closely," putting the quake's magnitude at 6.8.

It said tremors were felt on Sabah's west coast and in several areas of Sarawak state.

RelatedTRT World - Nearly 11,000 affected by widespread flooding in Malaysia
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US recovers bodies of nine skiers killed in California avalanche
Kuwait summons Iraqi diplomat over Baghdad’s filing of maritime coordinates with UN
Pakistan carries out strikes against terrorist targets on Afghan border
'Chronicles From the Siege’: Filmmaker dedicates Berlinale win to Palestinian liberation struggle
OIC, Arab countries slam US ambassador's remarks on Israel's Middle East expansion
Palestine, Jordan and Egypt slam US envoy’s remarks on Israeli control of Middle East
Two Palestinians killed, others wounded in Israeli strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
Turkish aid continues to flow into Gaza after reopening of Rafah crossing
50 killed, women and children abducted in Nigeria terror attack
Nations call for trustworthy, secure AI in New Delhi declaration
India and Brazil sign trade and minerals partnership pact
Tehran challenges US figures on Iran protest toll
Saudi Arabia raises concerns with UAE over Sudan war and Yemen policy: report
South Korea protests US over jet standoff with China
Austria turns Hitler birthplace into police station amid debate