Pakistan army on Wednesday said it has killed 13 terrorists in two separate operations in the country's northwest.

In the first "intelligence based" operation, 10 terrorists were killed on Monday in the Khyber tribal district of northwestern Khyber Phaktunkhwa province, which borders neighbouring Afghanistan, a statement from the military said.

Another three terrorists were killed in a separate engagement on the same day in Bannu district.

"Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country," the statement added.