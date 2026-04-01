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Pakistan army kills 13 terrorists in twin northwest operations
The suspected terrorists were killed in two separate operations in the northwestern Khyber Phaktunkhwa province.
Pakistan army kills 13 terrorists in twin northwest operations
FILE: An Army soldier stands guard at main gate of a cadet college assaulted by terrorists, in northwestern Pakistan. / AP
April 1, 2026

Pakistan army on Wednesday said it has killed 13 terrorists in two separate operations in the country's northwest.

In the first "intelligence based" operation, 10 terrorists were killed on Monday in the Khyber tribal district of northwestern Khyber Phaktunkhwa province, which borders neighbouring Afghanistan, a statement from the military said.

Another three terrorists were killed in a separate engagement on the same day in Bannu district.

"Security forces and law enforcement agencies of Pakistan will continue at full pace to wipe out the menace of foreign-sponsored and supported terrorism from the country," the statement added.

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Pakistan has seen an uptick in terrorist attacks in recent years by the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan organisation, which the country says operates from Afghanistan.

Kabul denies the charge.

RelatedTRT World - Army officer, seven terrorists killed in northwestern Pakistan clash: military
SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
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