Israel’s plan to capture Gaza risks dragging the country into a full occupation of the territory, Israeli army’s Chief of Staff Lt General Eyal Zamir reportedly warned in a tense cabinet meeting about the next phase of the war.

“You are heading to a military government,” Zamir was quoted as saying by The Times of Israel, citing a Ynet news report. “Your plan is leading us there. Understand the implications.”

Zamir pointed out that after Gaza City, the refugee camps in central Gaza would likely also be taken over, deepening the military's control.

However, as per the news report, Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs pushed back, stating that a decision had already been made against setting up a military government in Gaza.