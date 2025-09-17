On the eve of the last US presidential election, I wrote in TRT World that Donald Trump might be the “ lesser of two evils” on the genocide in Gaza and America’s endless wars.

I argued that, given the Biden administration’s record, it was hard to imagine a worse outcome for Palestinians. I was wrong, and I owe my readers an apology. He has proven himself not a lesser evil, but a master of deception.

Unlike previous US administrations, his approach is full of contradictions and confusion. He pressured Israel into accepting a ceasefire , then called for the mass expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza.

His envoy opened unprecedented talks with Hamas, only for Trump to give Israel a free hand to escalate its genocidal campaign. He was also the only president to send a letter to Iran’s Supreme Leader offering negotiations, only to bomb the country a few months later.

Qatar betrayed

On May 13, Trump stood in Doha and lavished praise on Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Qatar’s “engineering marvels,” he declared, had made the country “a key diplomatic force on the world stage .” He went further: “We have been friends for a long time. This is an outstanding man, a great man. We will help each other; the United States is in a very strong position militarily.”

To many, Qatar was not just another Gulf stop on Trump’s Middle East tour. While Saudi Arabia and the UAE offered grand visions, Doha seemed to deliver immediacy, securing trillion-dollar deals and mediating a Gaza ceasefire.

The visit suggested Qatar’s evolution into a master of small-state diplomacy.

And yet, only weeks later, Israel bombed Doha, targeting Hamas leaders gathered to discuss a US-sponsored hostage-ceasefire proposal.

Trump admitted he had prior knowledge of the strike, despite US and Mossad officials reportedly assuring Doha just weeks earlier that Hamas figures would not be targeted on Qatari soil.

The contrast could not be sharper: public praise, private betrayal, the ultimate deception – an attack later condemned by the UN as a clear violation of Qatar’s sovereignty, a threat to regional peace, and an obstacle to international efforts to end the war in Gaza.

Illusions of distance from Netanyahu

Trump toured three wealthy Gulf nations in May, pointedly skipping Israel. The Washington Post reported that he and Netanyahu were no longer in direct contact, with one US official bluntly noting, “Trump doesn’t see the value in dealing with him anymore.

Key officials quickly followed suit, turning absence into performance.

Trump’s Defence Secretary cancelled a scheduled visit to Israel, while the US ambassador publicly declared that Washington was “under no obligation to coordinate regional decisions with the Israeli government”.

The omission fostered an illusion of distance, helping Trump secure $1.4 trillion in pledges from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar, though it offered no leverage to halt the genocide in Gaza.

The illusion went further, paving the way for the release of Edan Alexander, an Israeli-American and Israeli soldier held in Gaza for 19 months. Hamas freed him on May 13 as a goodwill gesture, persuaded by Trump’s projected image of seeking a ceasefire.

The sham negotiations for his release, led by Trump’s envoy Adam Boehler, had unfolded for weeks. Israeli officials were visibly furious at being excluded from direct talks, but their outrage, like Boehler’s insistence that the US was “not an agent of Israel”, was largely performative.

The curtain soon lifted, confirming that all US actions and statements before the release were merely calculated manoeuvres.

Within weeks, Netanyahu returned to the White House for the second time in 2025, an unprecedented move in US-Israeli history, highlighting their tightly coordinated and controversial partnership.

Indeed, other US presidents also closely coordinated with Israel, but none managed so many high-stakes moves in such a short time: convincing Iran that the US was serious about negotiations, persuading Hamas to take US offers seriously, securing cordial reception from Gulf countries, and assuring Qatar and other regional allies that they were safe.