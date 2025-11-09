One Palestinian was killed and 17 other Palestinians, including foreign activists, were injured on Saturday in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to media reports.

The Palestine Health Ministry said Abdul Rahman Darawsheh, 26, was killed after being shot by Israeli forces, noting that he was transferred to the Tubas Governmental Hospital in critical condition before being pronounced dead.

A group of illegal settlers stormed the outskirts of the Abu Falah village, northeast of Ramallah, and torched a one-story home, causing parts of the house to burn, local sources told the state news agency WAFA.

Israeli forces raided the area and opened fire at residents who gathered near the scene, though no injuries were reported, the agency said.

The UN warned on Friday of a sharp rise in illegal Israeli settler violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, reporting 264 settler attacks in October alone, the highest monthly toll in nearly two decades.

“That's the highest monthly toll in nearly two decades of record keeping, averaging more than eight incidents every single day since 2006,” UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said, citing the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Journalists, foreign activists among targets

In a separate attack, Palestinian farmers, journalists, and foreign activists sustained fractures and bruises after illegal settlers assaulted them during an olive-harvesting activity in the town of Beita, south of Nablus, WAFA said.