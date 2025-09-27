Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Israel of threatening to “blow up” the Middle East, denouncing its military strikes in Iran and Qatar and opposing plans to annex the occupied West Bank.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Lavrov said Israel’s “illegal use of force against the Palestinians and aggressive actions against Iran, Qatar, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq today threaten to blow up the entire Middle East.”

Lavrov sharply criticised proposals by hard-right allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the occupied West Bank, describing them as an attempt to “bury UN decisions on the creation of a Palestinian state.”

He added: “There is no justification for plans to annex the West Bank. This is essentially a coup d’etat in diplomatic terms.”

Related TRT World - Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment

“What took them so long?”

In recent days, France, Britain, and several other Western powers formally recognised Palestinian statehood, expressing frustration at Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. The United States, Israel’s strongest backer, opposed the move and has urged Netanyahu not to proceed with annexation after Arab allies expressed concern.

Mocking the delayed recognition of Palestine, Lavrov asked: “What took them so long?” He suggested that timing recognition alongside the UN General Assembly may reflect expectations that “there would be nothing and no one left to recognise” amid Israel’s offensive.

Russia has recognised Palestinian statehood since Soviet times.