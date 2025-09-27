MIDDLE EAST
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Sergey Lavrov slams Israel’s actions in the Middle East, opposes West Bank annexation, and criticises Western policy on Iran and Palestine at the UN General Assembly.
Russian FM Lavrov has sharply criticised proposals by hard-right allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the occupied West Bank. / AP
September 27, 2025

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has accused Israel of threatening to “blow up” the Middle East, denouncing its military strikes in Iran and Qatar and opposing plans to annex the occupied West Bank.

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on Saturday, Lavrov said Israel’s “illegal use of force against the Palestinians and aggressive actions against Iran, Qatar, Yemen, Lebanon, Syria, and Iraq today threaten to blow up the entire Middle East.”

Lavrov sharply criticised proposals by hard-right allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the occupied West Bank, describing them as an attempt to “bury UN decisions on the creation of a Palestinian state.”

He added: “There is no justification for plans to annex the West Bank. This is essentially a coup d’etat in diplomatic terms.”

“What took them so long?”

In recent days, France, Britain, and several other Western powers formally recognised Palestinian statehood, expressing frustration at Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza. The United States, Israel’s strongest backer, opposed the move and has urged Netanyahu not to proceed with annexation after Arab allies expressed concern.

Mocking the delayed recognition of Palestine, Lavrov asked: “What took them so long?” He suggested that timing recognition alongside the UN General Assembly may reflect expectations that “there would be nothing and no one left to recognise” amid Israel’s offensive.

Russia has recognised Palestinian statehood since Soviet times.

“UN sanctions against Iran illegal”

Lavrov also broadened his criticism to the West’s handling of Iran, accusing Western powers of sabotaging diplomacy by reimposing UN sanctions.

The Russian foreign minister told the UN General Assembly that Moscow considers UN sanctions against Iran 'illegal,' along with 'all Western manipulations' to restore them.

He condemned the rejection of a Russian-Chinese bid to extend the sanctions deadline, calling it proof of the West’s “desire to extract unilateral concessions from Tehran through blackmail and pressure.”

“Any aggression will be met with a decisive response”

Turning to NATO tensions, Lavrov warned of a “decisive response” to any aggression against Russia, in response to US President Donald Trump’s comments supporting shooting down Russian planes that violate NATO airspace.

“Russia has never had and does not have such intentions,” Lavrov said, but stressed: “Any aggression against my country will be met with a decisive response.”

Lavrov acknowledged recent violations of NATO airspace by Russian aircraft but sought to portray the situation as the result of Western hostility.

He praised Trump for pursuing pragmatic cooperation and avoiding “an ideological stance,” despite Trump’s earlier frustrations with Russian actions and mixed rhetoric on Ukraine.

