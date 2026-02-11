A British former firearms officer appeared in court on Wednesday charged with raping and being sexually violent to a woman for more than a decade, in the latest case involving London's Metropolitan Police.

John Doyle, who previously worked for the Met's Specialist Firearms Command, subjected the woman to coercive and controlling behaviour including sexual acts involving "serious acts of violence" between 2013 and 2022, prosecutors say.

Doyle, 53, is charged with five counts of rape and one count of assault by penetration, four counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of assault causing actual bodily harm.

He is also charged with two counts of controlling and coercive behaviour, two counts of misconduct in public office and one count of possession of extreme pornography.

The two charges of misconduct in public office relate to allegations Doyle had sex on police premises.