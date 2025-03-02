Britain is hosting a summit of European leaders to shore up support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after an astonishing Oval Office blowout with the US President Donald Trump that left many uncertain where the once staunch allies stood.

The London meeting on Sunday has now taken on greater importance in defending the war-torn ally and boosting the continent’s defences.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who is hosting the leaders of more than a dozen countries and other officials, embraced Zelenskyy on his arrival in London, saying he is determined to find an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Starmer announced Sunday that Britain, France and Ukraine have agreed to work on a ceasefire plan to present to the United States — a plan that emerged, he said, in talks among the countries' leaders following the White House spat.

Participants include the leaders of Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Canada, Finland, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Romania, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council,

Ending the war will require concessions on both sides: US national security adviser

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz says ending the war will require “Russian concessions on security guarantees” as well as territorial concessions by Ukraine.

Waltz says “this will be clearly some type of territorial concession for security guarantees going forward,” but he’s not providing any more details about what the Russians would have to do.

During an interview with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Waltz said: “This needs to be European-led security guarantees going forward. Part of that is Europe’s contribution to its own defense so it has the capability to do so.’’

As for the United States, he said, “What type of support we provide or not is to be negotiated.”

Waltz says the US is looking for a Ukrainian leader who can deal with Washington, “eventually deal with the Russians” and end the war.

“And if it becomes apparent that President Zelenskyy’s either personal motivations or political motivations are divergent from ending the fighting in his country, then I think we have a real issue on our hands.”

Starmer tells leaders they need to step up to a ‘once in a generation moment’

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer told leaders on Sunday that they need to step up to a “once in a generation moment” for the security of Europe.

Starmer told the London summit that getting a good outcome for Ukraine was “vital to the security of every nation here and many others too.”

He was flanked by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Meloni reassures Zelenskyy of Italy's support

Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni met with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the London meeting on Sunday, reaffirming Italy’s support for Ukraine.