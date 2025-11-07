Türkiye’s full European Union membership is crucial for ensuring long-term stability and security in the Black Sea region, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said on Friday.

Speaking alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at a joint press conference in Ankara, Toiu emphasised Bucharest’s support for Ankara’s EU aspirations and praised their growing partnership within NATO.

“We support Türkiye’s EU candidacy. Türkiye’s full EU membership is a key element for ensuring security in the Black Sea,” Toiu said, noting that trilateral cooperation among Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria within NATO could expand into broader regional initiatives.

Erdogan invited to EU summit

Toiu also announced that the next meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) will take place in Bucharest next year, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the Türkiye-Romania strategic partnership.