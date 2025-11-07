Türkiye’s full European Union membership is crucial for ensuring long-term stability and security in the Black Sea region, Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said on Friday.
Speaking alongside Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan at a joint press conference in Ankara, Toiu emphasised Bucharest’s support for Ankara’s EU aspirations and praised their growing partnership within NATO.
“We support Türkiye’s EU candidacy. Türkiye’s full EU membership is a key element for ensuring security in the Black Sea,” Toiu said, noting that trilateral cooperation among Türkiye, Romania, and Bulgaria within NATO could expand into broader regional initiatives.
Erdogan invited to EU summit
Toiu also announced that the next meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) will take place in Bucharest next year, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of the Türkiye-Romania strategic partnership.
She said Romanian President Nicușor Dan had invited President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the summit, describing Türkiye as “Romania’s most important partner outside the EU.”
The two ministers discussed strengthening trade and investment ties, with Toiu highlighting new opportunities in defence collaboration — including a joint armored vehicle production project — and favorable conditions for Turkish investors in Romania.
On regional affairs, Toiu thanked Türkiye for its efforts in supporting humanitarian relief and mediation in Gaza and reaffirmed Romania’s commitment to working with the US, Qatar, and Egypt toward a lasting peace.
Expanding Black Sea cooperation
Toiu underscored that Romania and Türkiye, as NATO allies, are stepping up joint initiatives to enhance security and economic resilience in the Black Sea.
“We are working hard to strengthen our economic foundation and tap into the Black Sea’s full potential,” she said, citing outcomes from the NATO Industry Forum held earlier in Bucharest.