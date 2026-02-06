An Iranian lawmaker has said the presence of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief at Iran-US nuclear negotiations in Oman violates a parliamentary law designating American forces in the Middle East as "terrorists".

Ebrahim Rezaei, a senior member of parliament and spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said the decision to allow CENTCOM chief in crucial talks breached Article 1 of a law passed in response to the United States' designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a "terrorist" organisation.

The legislation, adopted by Iran's parliament in May 2019, labels CENTCOM forces and other US military entities as "terrorists" in a reciprocal measure.

"One does not negotiate with terrorists," Rezaei added.

Beyond nuclear negotiations

Earlier on Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US delegation to the talks in Oman included Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US forces in the Middle East.