An Iranian lawmaker has said the presence of the US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief at Iran-US nuclear negotiations in Oman violates a parliamentary law designating American forces in the Middle East as "terrorists".
Ebrahim Rezaei, a senior member of parliament and spokesperson for the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, said the decision to allow CENTCOM chief in crucial talks breached Article 1 of a law passed in response to the United States' designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a "terrorist" organisation.
The legislation, adopted by Iran's parliament in May 2019, labels CENTCOM forces and other US military entities as "terrorists" in a reciprocal measure.
"One does not negotiate with terrorists," Rezaei added.
Beyond nuclear negotiations
Earlier on Friday, The Wall Street Journal reported that the US delegation to the talks in Oman included Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US forces in the Middle East.
While senior defence officials do not usually take part in high-level diplomatic negotiations, US President Donald Trump has previously sent senior military leaders to talks.
Some reports said the CENTCOM commander's presence in Muscat could signal that the negotiations are not limited to the nuclear issue, as Iran has insisted.
Iranian state media earlier reported the conclusion of the latest round of nuclear negotiations with the United States in the Omani capital, with both delegations set to return to their capitals for further consultations.
Speaking after the talks, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described the negotiations as "a good start and can have a good continuation", while stressing that progress would depend on decisions taken in Tehran and by the other side.
The negotiations follow weeks of heightened tensions between Iran and the United States, fueled by massive US military buildup near Iran.