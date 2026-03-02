The Israeli army raided the Old Askar refugee camp east of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank on Monday and sent military reinforcements into the area, according to local sources.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces began a military assault in the camp at dawn.

They said infantry units spread through several neighbourhoods, entered and searched Palestinian homes, and detained several residents. Troops also evacuated a number of houses and converted them into military barracks, informing residents that the assault would last three days.

Witnesses added that the army imposed strict movement restrictions and barred entry to and exit from the camp.