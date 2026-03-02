WAR ON GAZA
Israeli army raids West Bank refugee camp, evacuates homes for military use
Troops deployed early morning, imposed movement restrictions and detained residents, witnesses say.
March 2, 2026

The Israeli army raided the Old Askar refugee camp east of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank on Monday and sent military reinforcements into the area, according to local sources.

Witnesses told Anadolu that Israeli forces began a military assault in the camp at dawn.

They said infantry units spread through several neighbourhoods, entered and searched Palestinian homes, and detained several residents. Troops also evacuated a number of houses and converted them into military barracks, informing residents that the assault would last three days.

Witnesses added that the army imposed strict movement restrictions and barred entry to and exit from the camp.

The Israeli army regularly conducts raids in cities, towns, and refugee camps across the occupied West Bank, saying it is searching for wanted individuals.

Military activity in the West Bank has escalated since the outbreak of the war in Gaza in October 2023. The raids have included killings, arrests, displacement, and settlement expansion, according to Palestinian sources.

More than 1,118 Palestinians have been killed, about 11,700 injured, and roughly 22,000 detained in the West Bank, including occupied East Jerusalem.

TRT World - Israel shuts Rafah, seals Gaza off again as joint strikes with US on Iran raise fears of wider war
