Twenty-two Islamic countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday strongly condemned what they called an illegal visit by Israel’s foreign minister to Somalia’s breakaway region, the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, saying it violated Somalia’s sovereignty and international law.

In a joint statement, the OIC and the foreign ministries of the signatory countries said they expressed “their strong condemnation of the recent illegal visit by the Israeli official to ‘Somaliland’ Region of the Federal Republic of Somalia on January 6, 2026.”

The visit by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar “constitutes a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and undermines established international norms and United Nations Charter,” the statement said.

Reaffirming their “unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity” of Somalia, the signatories warned that “encouraging secessionist agendas are unacceptable and risk exacerbating tensions in an already fragile region.”

“Respect for international law, non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign states, and adherence to diplomatic norms are essential for regional and international stability,” the statement added.