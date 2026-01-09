WORLD
2 min read
OIC and 22 Muslim nations condemn Israel's Somaliland visit as illegal
A joint statement says the visit violates international law, undermines Somalia's territorial integrity, and risks fuelling regional instability.
OIC and 22 Muslim nations condemn Israel's Somaliland visit as illegal
Demonstrators in Mogadishu during a protest against Israel's recognition of the breakaway Somaliland region as an independent nation. / AP
January 9, 2026

Twenty-two Islamic countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday strongly condemned what they called an illegal visit by Israel’s foreign minister to Somalia’s breakaway region, the self-declared Republic of Somaliland, saying it violated Somalia’s sovereignty and international law.

In a joint statement, the OIC and the foreign ministries of the signatory countries said they expressed “their strong condemnation of the recent illegal visit by the Israeli official to ‘Somaliland’ Region of the Federal Republic of Somalia on January 6, 2026.”

The visit by Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar “constitutes a clear violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Federal Republic of Somalia, and undermines established international norms and United Nations Charter,” the statement said.

RelatedTRT World - Why Israel’s ‘recognition’ of Somaliland is fuelling fears of Palestinian resettlement

Reaffirming their “unwavering support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity” of Somalia, the signatories warned that “encouraging secessionist agendas are unacceptable and risk exacerbating tensions in an already fragile region.”

“Respect for international law, non-interference in internal affairs of sovereign states, and adherence to diplomatic norms are essential for regional and international stability,” the statement added.

RECOMMENDED

The statement also praised Mogadishu for its “commitment to peaceful international engagement, constructive diplomacy and adherence to international law,” and said the signatories would continue backing Somalia’s diplomatic and legal steps to “safeguard its sovereignty, territorial integrity and stability in line with international law.”

Israel announced on December 26 that it had officially recognised Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state, becoming the only country to do so. The move drew sharp criticism from several countries, many of which described it as illegal and a threat to international peace and security.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye rebuffs Israel's Somaliland move, vows closer energy and security cooperation with Somalia

Demanding Israel to reverse its position, the OIC statement said Tel Aviv must “fully respect Somalia’s sovereignty, national unity and territorial integrity and honour its obligations in compliance with international law,” and urged the immediate withdrawal of Israel’s recognition of Somaliland.

Somaliland, which has lacked official recognition since declaring independence from Somalia in 1991, operates as a de facto independent administrative, political, and security entity, and its leadership unable to secure international recognition of independence.

The joint statement was signed by the foreign ministries of Algeria, Bangladesh, Comoros, Djibouti, Egypt, Gambia, Indonesia, Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Libya, the Maldives, Nigeria, Oman, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Türkiye, and Yemen, as well as the OIC.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
Explore
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Multiple deaths as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
Ethiopia seeks united Africa against external pressure
Britney Spears sells music catalogue rights: US media
Myanmar junta air strikes kill five civilians as conflict escalates
US grand jury refuses to indict Democrats over military 'illegal orders' video
Philippines urges China to keep rhetoric 'calm' as tensions rise
UNRWA chief condemns Israel's West Bank actions as 'blow to international law'
Australia demands charges over Israel's Gaza strike that killed Australian aid worker
Britain to reinforce Norway with more troops over Russia concerns
US cautions Bangladesh over China ties, offers alternative defence support
Indonesia's Mount Semeru erupts five times, sends ash 1,000 metres high
'It's time to get aggressive': Bodycam footage undermines DHS account of Chicago shooting
South Korea, Netherlands launch trade and AI talks