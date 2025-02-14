For months, Georgia’s ruling Georgian Dream party faced relentless criticism from Western powers for its ‘foreign influence’ law. The European Union, the United States, and domestic pro-Western opposition denounced the legislation as a “Russian-style” attempt to stifle civil society, accusing the government of veering towards Moscow’s authoritarian tactics.

However, in a diplomatic masterstroke, Georgian Dream announced earlier this month that it would replace the controversial law with a “word-for-word copy of the US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA)”.

This unexpected dramatic move has stumped Western critics who relentlessly accuse the ruling party of authoritarianism and aligning with Russia. If the new law mirrors US’s own “foreign agents” law, how can the West continue to denounce it without exposing its own double standards?

The law that sparked the controversy

In May 2024, Georgia's Parliament enacted the "Law on Transparency of Foreign Influence," requiring non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and media outlets receiving over 20 percent of their funding from foreign sources to register as "organisations pursuing the interests of a foreign power."

This legislation drew significant criticism from Western nations, which likened it to Russia's 2012 "foreign agent" law, expressing concerns over potential suppression of civil society and media freedom.

Critics claimed that the law was aimed at silencing opposition and controlling narratives unfavourable to the Georgian government.

Dubbing it as Georgia’s “Russian law”, critics in the West warned that it could jeopardise Tbilisi’s path to EU membership, while the US condemned it as “Kremlin-inspired”. Ironically, Washington also imposed visa restrictions against Georgian officials over the law.

How does the US apply FARA?

FARA, first enacted in 1938, requires individuals and organisations engaging in political activities on behalf of foreign entities to register with the US Department of Justice.

Though initially targeting Nazi propaganda efforts, over the years, FARA has been selectively enforced, often targeting foreign media organisations, lobbying firms, and political consultants.

In recent years, FARA has been used to scrutinise individuals and organisations with ties to adversarial states such as Russia, China, and Middle Eastern nations.

While the West has routinely criticised Georgia’s “foreign agents” law for allegedly targeting media, it is notable that the US has also applied FARA to foreign media organisations, particularly those from Russia and China.

This selective targeting of foreign media critical of the Western political narrative raises concerns about potential double standards in the enforcement of FARA in the US.

How will the law play out in Georgia?

The Georgian Dream party argues that the intent behind its “foreign influence” law is to ensure transparency, just as FARA ostensibly does in the US – arguably the world’s first democracy.

Given the precedent set in the US, Georgia’s FARA-based law could impose similar disclosure requirements on foreign-funded NGOs, lobbying groups, and certain media organisations.

Likely targets include: