WORLD
2 min read
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Starmer tells Xi it is vital to develop ties between the two countries, with both leaders expected to sign a number of agreements later.
Starmer, Xi meet in China for talks on trade, security
Starmer called the visit "historic" and said it was a chance to "find positive ways to work together". / AP
January 29, 2026

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing, seeking closer trade ties while balancing sensitive issues of national security and human rights.

This is the first visit to China by a UK prime minister since 2018 and follows a slew of Western leaders seeking support from Beijing recently, pivoting from an increasingly unpredictable United States.

Starmer was holding talks with Xi in the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing. The two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements later in the day.

Starmer, who is in China until Saturday, also met the country's third-highest-ranking official, Zhao Leji, in the morning and is expected to hold talks with Premier Li Qiang in the afternoon.

Zhao said relations were on "the correct track to improvement and development" amid a "turbulent international landscape".

Starmer called the visit "historic" and said it was a chance to "find positive ways to work together".

He will travel to economic powerhouse Shanghai on Friday before making a brief stop in Japan to meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Downing Street has lauded the China visit as an opportunity to strengthen trade and investment ties while discussing thorny topics including human rights.

RECOMMENDED

Repairing ties

Starmer told Xi it is "vital" to develop ties between the two countries.

"China is a vital player on the global stage, and it's vital to build a more sophisticated relationship where we identify opportunities to collaborate, but also allow a meaningful dialogue on areas where we disagree," Starmer said.

China — the world's second-largest economy — remains Britain's third-largest trading partner, though UK exports to the Asian giant plummeted 52.6 percent year-on-year in 2025, according to British government statistics.

The visit by Starmer, who took the helm in 2024, follows finance minister Rachel Reeves's trip to Beijing last year, as the centre-left Labour government looks to improve trade relations and fulfil its primary goal of boosting UK economic growth.

He is accompanied by around 60 business leaders from the finance, pharmaceutical, automobile and other sectors, as well as cultural representatives, as he tries to balance attracting vital investment and appearing firm on national security concerns.

Starmer's trip also comes as Britain faces a rift with its closest ally, the United States, following US President Donald Trump's bid to seize Greenland and his brief threat of tariffs against Britain and other NATO allies.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye extends condolences to Canada over school shooting
Two pilots killed after airplane shot at on landing in Indonesia: Report
Libya grants foreign oil companies exploration licences
Israeli death penalty law targeting Palestinians carries 'grave international implications': Experts
French regulator fines channel $119,000 over discriminatory broadcasts against Algerians, Muslims
Qatar's Al Thani, Iran's Larijani review regional de-escalation efforts in Doha
Turkish cities ramp up winter aid deliveries to Gaza
15 Palestinian families displaced by illegal Israeli settlers in occupied West Bank
European Parliament approves $107B aid deal for Ukraine in war against Russia
RSF drone strike on school kills two children in Sudan: medical source
EU seeks to tighten regulations, create no-fly zones in response to drone threats
Russia will take measures, 'including military ones', if Greenland militarised: Lavrov
Iran will not 'give in to excessive demands': Pezeshkian
Death toll climbs to 20 as Cyclone Gezani hits Madagascar's east coast
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'