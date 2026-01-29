Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer met Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Beijing, seeking closer trade ties while balancing sensitive issues of national security and human rights.

This is the first visit to China by a UK prime minister since 2018 and follows a slew of Western leaders seeking support from Beijing recently, pivoting from an increasingly unpredictable United States.

Starmer was holding talks with Xi in the Great Hall of the People in central Beijing. The two countries are expected to sign a number of agreements later in the day.

Starmer, who is in China until Saturday, also met the country's third-highest-ranking official, Zhao Leji, in the morning and is expected to hold talks with Premier Li Qiang in the afternoon.

Zhao said relations were on "the correct track to improvement and development" amid a "turbulent international landscape".

Starmer called the visit "historic" and said it was a chance to "find positive ways to work together".

He will travel to economic powerhouse Shanghai on Friday before making a brief stop in Japan to meet Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Downing Street has lauded the China visit as an opportunity to strengthen trade and investment ties while discussing thorny topics including human rights.