Over the weekend, US surveillance and analytics company Palantir Technologies posted a long, arrogant thread on social media excerpting a 22-point manifesto by the company’s CEO, Alex Karp, which dictates national policy on war, culture, crime, and technology.

The points are from Karp's New York Times bestselling book, The Technological Republic.

Titled "Because we get asked a lot. The Technological Republic, in brief," the post quickly exploded to over 21 million views, dominated by outrage over warmongering and backlash towards Silicon Valley elite dictating how society should embrace military tech and national duty.

The document reads like a self-serving corporate wishlist dressed up in pseudo-philosophical language. It urges Silicon Valley to embrace “hard power” through software, pushes for AI weapons, a return to the draft, rearmament of Germany and Japan, and greater tech involvement in policing “violent crime.”

Critics see it as a blueprint for expanding intrusive AI-driven surveillance, predictive policing, and algorithmic control over society, tools Palantir already profits from handsomely.

French analyst Christophe Boutry called it the "privatisation of sovereignty".

UK-based group Labour Digital Rights Network said that “unaccountable tech monopolies have no democratic mandate”.



Economist and former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis said: "If Evil could tweet, this is what it would!"