President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States will delay planned strikes on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, citing “good and productive” talks with Tehran.

The decision follows Iranian threats to target Israeli power facilities and energy systems supplying US bases across the Gulf if Washington proceeded with attacks on Iran’s power network.

Trump said discussions would continue throughout the week, signalling a potential diplomatic opening even as tensions remain high.

“I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes… for a five-day period,” he wrote on social media.