President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States will delay planned strikes on Iran’s power plants and energy infrastructure for five days, citing “good and productive” talks with Tehran.
The decision follows Iranian threats to target Israeli power facilities and energy systems supplying US bases across the Gulf if Washington proceeded with attacks on Iran’s power network.
Trump said discussions would continue throughout the week, signalling a potential diplomatic opening even as tensions remain high.
“I have instructed the Department of War to postpone any and all military strikes… for a five-day period,” he wrote on social media.
Markets react to de-escalation signal
The announcement triggered an immediate market response, with Brent crude prices dropping more than 10 percent on easing fears of disruption to regional energy infrastructure, while gold prices partially rebounded.
The pause offers a narrow window for diplomacy in a conflict that has already rattled global energy markets and raised concerns about wider escalation across the Middle East.