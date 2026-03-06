As the United States deepens its confrontation with Iran, a contentious debate has erupted in Washington and within Donald Trump’s own political base: is this America’s war, or Israel’s?

The question gained traction after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged that Washington anticipated an Israeli strike and moved pre-emptively to protect American forces in the region.

“We knew that there was going to be an Israeli action. We knew that would precipitate an attack against American forces, and we knew that if we didn’t preemptively go after them before they launched those attacks, we would suffer higher casualties,” Rubio told reporters .

His remarks have fuelled criticism among some analysts and political voices who argue that the US strategy is increasingly shaped by Israeli military decisions, especially after a Pentagon briefing report stated that there was no intelligence suggesting Tehran would attack the US.

Related TRT World - Can Washington sustain a long war with Iran?

“This is Netanyahu's battle but Trump is using Americans to fight it. For Netanyahu, Trump was the biggest opportunity to finally get the US to go to war with Iran,” Jamal Abdi, the president of the National Iranian American Council (NIAC), tells TRT World.

While Trump has taken a big risk by launching a war on Iran, drawing much criticism on him, Netanyahu, the Zionist state’s longest-serving prime minister, empowered by his far-right allies, faces no real pressure in Israel.

“Netanyahu is definitely benefiting politically, inside Israel, so far. For the Israeli (Jewish) public he is the magician again and the saviour of Israel and the Jews,” Alon Liel, a former director general in the Israeli foreign ministry, tells TRT World.

“I do not think Trump is benefiting politically in the US from the Iran war,” Liel adds.

Netanyahu pressure

Abdi notes that while Netanyahu saw the Trump presidency as a major opportunity to confront Iran, he also feared that the American leader would strike a deal with Tehran, something he viewed as “an even bigger threat than Iran's nuclear programme” for Israel.

“Anytime the US and Iran appeared on course for a deal in Trump's second term, Netanyahu has flown to Washington to convince him out of it and pressure him into war,” Abdi says.

“It appears the Israelis strong-armed or out-maneuvered Trump.”

Netanyahu has denied he dragged Trump into the war with Iran.

Abdi also draws attention to a possible scenario in which Trump’s hyperactive style might play a role in his involvement in the war against Iran when the Israelis said they had a clear shot at eliminating Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and were moving forward.

Related TRT World - What's next for Iran after Khamenei?

“Trump's ego wouldn't let him stay out of it,” he says.

While Trump denied that the Israelis might have forced his hand to launch the Iran war, he does not reject that Israeli pressure was a serious factor in his decision-making against Tehran.

In January, Trump said that he has been “the best president of the United States in the history of this country toward Israel” in an interview with the NYT.

“The United States committed troops to this conflict because the prime minister of Israel, not Israel’s nation, but the guy who runs it, Benjamin Netanyahu, Bibi, demanded it,” said Tucker Carlson, a political commentator and a leading MAGA voice, in his latest show.

During the show, Carlson repeatedly blamed the Netanyahu government for the US war on Iran, rejecting the claims that Iran would get nuclear weapons soon or target American cities.

UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi recently posted on X that his organisation found “no evidence of Iran building a nuclear bomb” while Tehran’s enrichment caused “serious concern” to him. There is also no evidence that Iran has military capability and political intention to target US cities.

“Actually, they were not on the verge of getting nukes. Bibi himself said. You can pull up the video, ‘I’ve been dreaming about this for forty years. We’ve finally done it’,” Carlson said, referring to Netanyahu’s statement that the Israeli leader has long lobbied for an American attack on Iran.

Now Trump’s MAGA is on fire, questioning how the president’s latest actions align with his own national security doctrine, which promised a Trump Corollary focused on avoiding costly wars in distant regions beyond the Western Hemisphere.

Related TRT World - What is the 'Trump Corollary' in the new US security doctrine and why it matters to the world?

Trump’s war on Iran “risks being the worst US foreign policy decision in generations and unless it is quickly ended it will become impossible to contain and make the Iraq invasion look like a mere prelude,” Abdi says.