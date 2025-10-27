MIDDLE EAST
AI and quantum tech to drive $1B drug discovery effort in Bahrain
Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat inks $1-billion deal with US-based SandboxAQ to accelerate drug discovery, leveraging AI, quantum models, and local health data to develop new therapies.
The deal will allow Bahrain to license SandboxAQ’s advanced quantitative models to speed up drug discovery and scientific innovation. / Reuters
October 27, 2025

Artificial intelligence and quantum computing are reshaping the future of medicine, allowing scientists to speed up drug discovery and tackle complex diseases with unprecedented precision. This technological push is opening new frontiers in biotech innovation worldwide.

US-based artificial intelligence and quantum technology firm SandboxAQ announced a landmark agreement with Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund, Mumtalakat, to accelerate drug development and build biotech assets worth $1 billion, the companies announced on Monday.

The deal, unveiled on the sidelines of Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh, will allow Bahrain to license SandboxAQ’s advanced quantitative models — trained on physics, chemistry, and biology — to speed up drug discovery and scientific innovation.

According to a joint statement, the partnership aims to establish Bahrain as a regional biotech hub, with a joint research committee overseeing a three-year program focused on developing new therapeutics.

“Intellectual property in biotech”

SandboxAQ CEO Jack Hidary said the collaboration will enable Bahrain to create and own its own intellectual property in biotech, particularly targeting diseases common in the region such as diabetes and genetic disorders.

“Traditionally, most biotech IP is concentrated in a handful of countries. This enables Bahrain to develop its own assets focused on both regional and global health priorities,” Hidary told Reuters.

The agreement will leverage Bahrain’s digital health datasets and hospital infrastructure to design and test new therapies, with clinical trials expected to begin locally and potentially expand to multiple sites.

Hidary added that SandboxAQ is also in discussions with other Gulf countries about similar partnerships.

Earlier this year, Saudi Aramco signed an agreement with SandboxAQ to deploy its quantum models to enhance the value of downstream products — part of the company’s growing push into advanced computing and data-driven innovation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
