A suspect is in custody a day after a Muslim woman was attacked in a public library near the Canadian city of Toronto, with the assailant attempting to set the victim’s hijab on fire, according to a police statement Sunday.

“(She) was in the library studying when she was approached by an unknown female,” Durham Regional Police said in a statement. “The female began yelling profanities at the victim and throwing objects at her head.”

“The suspect then tried to remove the victim’s hijab, while pouring an unknown liquid on it. The suspect then grabbed a lighter and attempted to light the hijab on fire.”

The victim screamed for help and library security staff intervened. Police said the suspect fled but was arrested a few hours later.

The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) said in a press release they are “horrified” by the incident.

“It is an outrage that this kind of violence has become a regular occurrence in our community,” said NCCM Chief Executive Officer Stephen Brown. “Incidents of Islamophobia have increased exponentially in recent years.