WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Turkish, Egyptian FMs discuss efforts to counter Israeli-enforced Gaza starvation
Ankara has also condemned the recent raid on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli ministers and illegal settlers.
Turkish, Egyptian FMs discuss efforts to counter Israeli-enforced Gaza starvation
Israel's war on Gaza has destroyed the enclave, collapsed the health system and led to deaths from hunger and starvation. / AA
August 3, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has held a phone call with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, to discuss efforts to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and achieve a ceasefire.

According to Turkish diplomatic sources, on Sunday, Fidan and Abdelatty addressed the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, particularly efforts to counter the mass starvation caused by Israel’s blockade, as well as developments in ceasefire talks.

Condemning Israeli raid on Al Aqsa

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye has strongly condemned the recent raid on the Al Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied East Jerusalem by Israeli ministers, forces, and illegal settler groups.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said that such actions endanger the safety of the Al Aqsa Mosque and threaten the sacred identity of the city, describing it as a priority not only for the region but also for the “collective conscience of humanity.”

“Israel’s systematic provocations and recent calls for annexation directly target the foundations of a two-state solution and deeply undermine hopes for peace,” the ministry said.

Reiterating its call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, Ankara urged the international community to support the establishment of a lasting peace based on a two-state solution.

Explore
Israel launches new air strikes across Gaza despite ceasefire
YPG terror group seizes hospital in Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud, expels medical staff: local media
Greenland's political parties: 'We don't want to be Americans'
Israel hopes to 'taper off' dependence on US military aid in next decade: Netanyahu
Japanese PM mulling snap election in coming weeks: reports
Death toll rises to at least 65 in Iran protests: report
Syrian army completes 'full security sweep' of Aleppo neighbourhood from YPG terror group
Syria begins military operation against YPG terrorists holed up in Aleppo neighbourhood
New video reveals fresh perspective on fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman by US federal agent
US will decide which oil firms can operate in Venezuela, says Trump
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan