WORLD
3 min read
Fewer babies continue to haunt Japan as population sees record fall in 2024
The number of births in Japan last year fell below 700,000 for the first time on record, health ministry data shows.
Fewer babies continue to haunt Japan as population sees record fall in 2024
The fast-ageing nation welcomed 686,061 newborns in 2024 — 41,227 fewer than in 2023, official data shows. / Reuters
August 7, 2025

The population of Japanese nationals fell by a record amount — more than 900,000 people — in 2024, official data showed, as the country battles to reverse its perennially low birth rates.

While many developed countries are struggling with low birth rates, the problem is particularly acute in Japan, where the population has been declining for years.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called the situation a "quiet emergency", pledging family-friendly measures like more flexible working hours and free day care to try and reverse the trend.

Last year, the number of Japanese fell by 908,574, or 0.75 percent, to 120.65 million.

The decline — for a 16th straight year — was the largest drop since the survey began in 1968, the internal affairs ministry said Wednesday.

Foreign resident totals, however, were at their highest since records began in 2013.

There were 3.67 million foreigners as of January 1, 2025, representing nearly three percent of the whole population in Japan, which was more than 124.3 million as of that date.

The overall population of the country declined by 0.44 percent from 2023.

The latest figures come as the government struggles to raise stubbornly low birth rates, while frustration over inflation and other concerns among some voters prompted the rise of a new opposition party with a slogan of "Japanese First".

The anti-immigrant party has falsely claimed foreigners enjoy more welfare benefits than Japanese nationals.

Foreign nationals are helping address labour shortages exacerbated by the ageing population, and most commonly hold jobs in the manufacturing, hospitality and retail sectors.

RelatedTRT Global - Japan's population declines amid record low births, foreign residents surge
RECOMMENDED

Abandoned homes

By age, Japanese nationals aged 65 and over accounted for nearly 30 percent of the population, while the age group between 15 and 64 made up 60 percent, both minor increases from the previous year.

Japan has the world's second-oldest population after tiny Monaco, according to the World Bank.

The number of births in Japan last year fell below 700,000 for the first time on record, health ministry data released in June said.

The fast-ageing nation welcomed 686,061 newborns in 2024 — 41,227 fewer than in 2023, the data showed. It was the lowest figure since records began in 1899.

The shrinking population is also gutting rural communities, with the number of abandoned homes in Japan soaring to almost four million over the last two decades, government data released last year showed.

Many of the homes belong to people living in major cities who have inherited them from relatives and who are unable or unwilling to keep them renovated.

The world's oldest person, Japanese woman Tomiko Itooka, died at the age of 116 in December.

Women typically enjoy longevity in Japan, but the expanding elderly population is leading to soaring medical and welfare costs, with a shrinking labour force to pay for it.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Trump offers no clarity on cryptic 'help is on its way' post on Iran protests
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Le Pen appeal trial opens as 2027 presidential bid hangs in balance
Germany sounds alarm over far-right youth radicalisation online
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal