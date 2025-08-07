The population of Japanese nationals fell by a record amount — more than 900,000 people — in 2024, official data showed, as the country battles to reverse its perennially low birth rates.

While many developed countries are struggling with low birth rates, the problem is particularly acute in Japan, where the population has been declining for years.

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has called the situation a "quiet emergency", pledging family-friendly measures like more flexible working hours and free day care to try and reverse the trend.

Last year, the number of Japanese fell by 908,574, or 0.75 percent, to 120.65 million.

The decline — for a 16th straight year — was the largest drop since the survey began in 1968, the internal affairs ministry said Wednesday.

Foreign resident totals, however, were at their highest since records began in 2013.

There were 3.67 million foreigners as of January 1, 2025, representing nearly three percent of the whole population in Japan, which was more than 124.3 million as of that date.

The overall population of the country declined by 0.44 percent from 2023.

The latest figures come as the government struggles to raise stubbornly low birth rates, while frustration over inflation and other concerns among some voters prompted the rise of a new opposition party with a slogan of "Japanese First".

The anti-immigrant party has falsely claimed foreigners enjoy more welfare benefits than Japanese nationals.

Foreign nationals are helping address labour shortages exacerbated by the ageing population, and most commonly hold jobs in the manufacturing, hospitality and retail sectors.