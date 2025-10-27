Israel has said that Türkiye, under the leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has imposed diplomatic and economic measures against Tel Aviv over its war on Gaza.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Monday that Türkiye’s position towards Israel has gone beyond rhetoric.

“Türkiye, led by Erdogan, led a hostile approach against Israel,” including “not only hostile statements, but also diplomatic and economic measures,” Saar told a joint press conference in Budapest with his Hungarian counterpart, Peter Szijjarto, as cited by The Times of Israel news site.

Turkish President Erdogan has strongly denounced Israel’s Gaza genocide, where over 68,500 people have been killed since October 2023, and called for Muslim unity against Israel.

The president said in September that Türkiye’s concerns stretched beyond its borders, stressing solidarity with conflict-stricken Muslim nations.

“Half of our heart is here; the other half is in Gaza, Palestine, Yemen and Sudan, where the Muslim world’s wounds are bleeding,” he said.

On May 2, 2024, Türkiye completely halted all export, import, and transit trade operations with Israel across all product categories, ending all commercial activity, including customs and free-zone transactions, between the two countries.

Strongest response to Israel

In September, Erdogan lambasted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for Israel's attack on the Hamas negotiation team in Qatar, saying, "Ideologically, Netanyahu is like a relative of Hitler."

“Just as Hitler could not foresee the defeat that awaited him, Netanyahu will face the same ultimate fate,” he said.

Erdogan also said that plans to “trap our region in instability” will fail and that “imperialist and Zionist bloodshed perpetrators” will not be able to achieve their goals.