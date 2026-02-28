Israel targeted senior Iranian political and military figures, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, in the latest strikes, Axios reported on Saturday.

A senior US official confirmed to the news outlet that Israel conducted air strikes against Iranian senior commanders and political leaders.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that assessments in Tel Aviv indicated a strong likelihood that Ali Shamkhani, Khamenei's advisor who is responsible for Iran's nuclear programme, had been killed.

Iran's Foreign Ministry moved quickly to push back on some reports, saying Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in good health.

Iranian authorities issued no official confirmation of any deaths.

Israel and the US announced early on Saturday a joint operation against Iran, citing "threats" posed by the "Iranian regime."