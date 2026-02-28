WORLD
1 min read
Israel targets top Iranian leaders, including Khamenei and Pezeshkian: official
No official confirmation issued by Iran on Khamenei or the Iranian president's status.
Israel targets top Iranian leaders, including Khamenei and Pezeshkian: official
A plume of smoke rises following a reported explosion in Tehran on February 28, 2026. / AFP
4 hours ago

Israel targeted senior Iranian political and military figures, including Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Masoud Pezeshkian, in the latest strikes, Axios reported on Saturday.

A senior US official confirmed to the news outlet that Israel conducted air strikes against Iranian senior commanders and political leaders.

Israel's Channel 12 reported that assessments in Tel Aviv indicated a strong likelihood that Ali Shamkhani, Khamenei's advisor who is responsible for Iran's nuclear programme, had been killed.

Iran's Foreign Ministry moved quickly to push back on some reports, saying Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was in good health.

Iranian authorities issued no official confirmation of any deaths.

Israel and the US announced early on Saturday a joint operation against Iran, citing "threats" posed by the "Iranian regime."

RECOMMENDED

The attacks come as talks between Washington and Tehran over Iran’s nuclear programme had been ongoing under Oman’s mediation.

A new round of talks in Geneva ended on Thursday.

Last June, the US struck three Iranian nuclear sites during the 12-day Israel-Iran war.

RelatedTRT World - Iran agreed in talks with US not to stockpile enriched uranium — Oman
SOURCE:AA
Explore
UN warns South Sudan at 'dangerous point' as killings threaten fragile peace
London's Churchill statue sprayed with 'Zionist war criminal' graffiti
German parliament passes stringent asylum rules
Ankara rolls out COP31 digital hub to expand climate inclusion: Turkish first lady
Hungary, Slovakia seek joint probe into Druzhba pipeline damage
Pakistan foils drone attack as tensions simmer along Afghanistan border
World’s largest aircraft carrier reaches Israeli shores amid US military buildup
US sympathies shift to Palestinians from Israelis for first time: poll
Why has Zimbabwe banned lithium export?
Public transportation disrupted across Germany amid two-day strike
AI company Anthropic rejects Pentagon's request to loosen safeguards
Arab tourists flock to Russia amid the country's closer ties with the Gulf
Civil war in Sudan puts charity kitchen workers at risk
Amazon bets on Texas and custom Trainium chips to challenge Nvidia in AI race in US
Japan's ruling party approves plans to beef up intelligence amid defence overhaul