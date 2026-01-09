WORLD
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Previously sanctioned for transporting Russian oil, the tanker Olina boarded amid a US push to curb ‘dark fleet’ operations, putting pressure on Caracas.
A crude oil tanker is pictured docking in the Maracaibo Lake in Maracaibo, Venezuela, on January 8. / AFP
January 9, 2026

The US Coast Guard has boarded a fifth oil tanker as Washington intensified efforts to enforce sanctions on Venezuelan oil shipments, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The report stated on Friday that the tanker, identified as the Olina and previously known as the Minerva M, had been previously sanctioned by the US for transporting Russian oil.

The move is expected to heighten tensions between Washington and Moscow, coming just days after the US seized a vessel that asserted Russian protection and was under escort by the Russian Navy.

The Trump administration is using the seizures as a tool to pressure Venezuela’s interim government and sideline the so-called dark fleet of tankers. Also referred to as the shadow fleet, it consists of about 1,000 vessels that employ deceptive practices to hide their involvement in shipping sanctioned and illicit oil.

Roughly 70 percent of Venezuela’s oil exports depend on sanctioned vessels to bypass US restrictions, and the actions are intended both to pressure Caracas and to warn Russia, China, and Iran against defying US sanctions or aligning with Venezuela.

