The US Coast Guard has boarded a fifth oil tanker as Washington intensified efforts to enforce sanctions on Venezuelan oil shipments, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

The report stated on Friday that the tanker, identified as the Olina and previously known as the Minerva M, had been previously sanctioned by the US for transporting Russian oil.

The move is expected to heighten tensions between Washington and Moscow, coming just days after the US seized a vessel that asserted Russian protection and was under escort by the Russian Navy.