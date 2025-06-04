President Donald Trump has signed a new proclamation reinstating a sweeping travel ban, barring entry to nationals from a dozen countries and imposing restrictions on several more.

The order, signed on late Wednesday, is set to take effect at 12:01 am on Monday.

The countries facing a full entry ban are: Afghanistan, Burma (Myanmar), Chad, Republic of the Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

In addition, the proclamation places heightened restrictions on visitors from Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan and Venezuela.

“I must act to protect the national security and national interest of the United States and its people,” Trump said in the order.

Controversial policies