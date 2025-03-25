WORLD
Russia, Ukraine agree to halt Black Sea military ops: US
Ukraine, meanwhile, says details of the Black Sea ceasefire needs to be worked out.
Firefighters work to control a fire in a location given as Odessa in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on March 4, 2025. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 25, 2025

Russia and Ukraine have agreed to halt military strikes in the Black Sea, achieving a tentative first step towards peace in talks with the United States held in Saudi Arabia.

With President Donald Trump pushing for a rapid end to the war that has killed tens of thousands of people, US negotiators met separately over three days in the Saudi capital Riyadh with delegations from Kiev and Russia.

In parallel statements on Tuesday, the White House said that each country "agreed to ensure safe navigation, eliminate the use of force and prevent the use of commercial vessels for military purposes in the Black Sea".

The United States reiterated Trump's "imperative that the killing on both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict must stop, as the necessary step toward achieving an enduring peace settlement," it said.

"To that end, the United States will continue facilitating negotiations between both sides to achieve a peaceful resolution, in line with the agreements made in Riyadh."

In the most concrete incentive offered to Russia since the West imposed sweeping sanctions over the 2022 invasion, the United States said it would "help restore access to the world market" for Russian agricultural and fertiliser exports.

The United States never directly put sanctions on Russian agriculture but had restricted access to payment systems used for international transactions.

The issue became a major talking point for Russia, which told countries in the developing world that US policies — not the war itself — were contributing to higher prices.

US, Ukraine ceasefire talks in Riyadh conclude without breakthrough

Still no broader truce

Ukraine, which turned to diplomacy after heavy pressure from Trump including a brief cutoff in military aid and intelligence, said that details of the Black Sea ceasefire needed to be worked out.

"It is important to hold additional technical consultations as soon as possible to agree on all the details and technical aspects of the implementation, monitoring and control of the arrangements," Ukrainian Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, who took part in the talks, said on social media.

He also warned that if Russian warships moved from the eastern part of the Black Sea then "Ukraine will have full right to exercise right to self-defence".

Ukraine earlier this month agreed to a US-proposed unconditional ceasefire, but Russia turned it down, with Kiev accusing it of wanting to gain more battlefield advantage first.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov gave no sign that Moscow was closer to agreeing to a wider ceasefire and put a priority on shipping through the Black Sea.

A previous UN-brokered deal that allowed millions of tonnes of grain and other food exports to be shipped safely from Ukraine's ports, but Russia had complained that it was not beneficial for its trade.

Before the US announcement on agricultural exports, Lavrov accused Western countries of trying to "contain" Russia like "Napoleon and Hitler".

SOURCE:AFP
