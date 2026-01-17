The US military has said it carried out a strike in northwestern Syria that killed an al-Qaeda-linked leader tied to the December 13 ambush that killed two US troops and an American interpreter.

In a statement on X, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Saturday the strike occurred on January 16 and killed Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, whom it described as "an experienced terrorist leader."

CENTCOM said al-Jasim plotted attacks and was directly connected with the Daesh terror group gunman who killed and injured American and Syrian personnel in Palmyra, Syria.