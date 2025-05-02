Pakistan said on Friday it is ready to receive its citizens returning from India via the border, which was closed in the wake of a deadly attack last month in Kashmir, said an official statement from Islamabad.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry also said India’s decision to revoke the visas of Pakistani citizens has created “serious humanitarian challenges”. “Many patients with fragile health had to return to Pakistan without completing their treatment,” said the ministry.

Many Pakistani nationals are stranded on the Indian side of the border at Attari-Wagah after the two nuclear-armed neighbours closed border crossings in the wake of the attack in India-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

Related TRT Global - US urges India to avoid broader conflict after Kashmir attack

Islamabad said it was open to receive its citizens if Indian authorities allow them to cross the border from their side. “The Wagah border will remain open for Pakistani citizens in the future as well,” it added.