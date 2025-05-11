Iran and the United States wrapped up nuclear talks in Oman with no apparent breakthrough in a public standoff over-enrichment, but with both sides confirming plans for future negotiations.

This was the fourth round of talks that began nearly a month ago, marking the highest-level contact between the two foes since Washington withdrew in 2018 from a landmark nuclear deal, during President Donald Trump's first term.

Both sides had reported progress in the previous three rounds, and on Sunday Iran said the meeting was "difficult but useful" while a senior US official said Washington was "encouraged".

In a post on X, Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the talks could help "better understand each other's positions and to find reasonable and realistic ways to address the differences".

Baqaei earlier said negotiators would push for relief from US sanctions.

‘Non-negotiable’

The US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Washington was "encouraged by today's outcome and looks forward to our next meeting, which will happen in the near future", without specifying when.

Baqaei said that the "next round will be coordinated and announced by Oman", which in turn said, "the talks will take place once both parties... consult their leaderships".

According to the US official, the talks on Sunday were "both direct and indirect, and lasted over three hours".

"Agreement was reached to move forward" and "continue working through technical elements", the official added.

Iran entered the talks saying that its right to maintain uranium enrichment was "non-negotiable", while Washington's chief negotiator Steve Witkoff has called it a "red line".

Following the talks, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who led Tehran's delegation, reiterated Iran's stance on enrichment, saying it "must continue and there is no room for compromise on it".