Some European states see the International Criminal Court (ICC) as a tool against Africa, so some European countries refusing to enforce the ICC arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is "not just hypocrisy” but a continuation of “their racism," the UN special rapporteur on the right to food said on Wednesday.

In response to a question by Anadolu at a joint press briefing in Geneva, Michael Fakhri cited comments by ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, saying: "There was an interview with prosecutor Khan from the ICC about … the pressure he received when he issued these arrest warrants, and what he said … is that many European political leaders were surprised because they said that the ICC was designed to go after African leaders."

He said this goes beyond hypocrisy or a double standard, calling it straightforward "racism."

"When European countries (are) being consistent in saying we're not going to honour and adhere to these arrest warrants is a continuation of their racism, not just hypocrisy, their racism," he said.

Netanyahu and former Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant face arrest warrants issued by The Hague-based court last November for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

But some European states – including France, Germany, and Italy – took a non-committal stance on the court’s authority.

Responding to the same question, Ben Saul, the UN special rapporteur on protection of the human rights, said that "this kind of selectivity in the enforcement of international law is so dangerous."

"Because it sends a signal to everybody else that you don't have to comply with international law either. And for so long, there's been a very strong and growing narrative of double standards in international law," he stressed.

Noting that the "dangerous" nature of these stances goes beyond Gaza or Palestine, he warned of possible ripple effects across the whole legal system.