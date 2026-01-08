US officials have discussed offering lump-sum payments to Greenlanders as part of a bid to persuade the Arctic island to break from Denmark and potentially join the United States, according to multiple sources familiar with the deliberations, underscoring how far Washington is prepared to go to secure the strategic territory.
The talks, involving White House aides and national security officials, have floated payments ranging from $10,000 to as much as $100,000 per person, sources said, though no final figures or logistics have been decided.
Greenland has a population of about 57,000, meaning the higher-end proposal could approach $6 billion.
Buying Greenland?
The idea offers a window into how the US might attempt to effectively “buy” Greenland, despite firm rejection from authorities in both Copenhagen and Nuuk, who insist the island is not for sale.
It also risks appearing highly transactional toward a population with a long-running debate over independence and economic reliance on Denmark.
Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen pushed back sharply after US President Donald Trump again said Washington needed to acquire the island.
“Enough is enough. No more fantasies about annexation,” Nielsen wrote on social media.
European leaders have reacted with growing concern.
Denmark and several major European powers this week issued a joint statement stressing that decisions about Greenland’s future rest solely with Greenland and Denmark, warning against unilateral pressure from Washington despite NATO ties.
The White House has acknowledged that the issue is under active review.
Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the administration was examining what a potential purchase could look like, while Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed he will raise Greenland in talks with his Danish counterpart in Washington next week.
Greenlanders oppose becoming part of the US
Trump has long argued that Greenland is vital to US national security, citing its mineral resources and strategic Arctic location.
Sources say internal discussions have intensified in recent days, particularly after Washington’s dramatic operation to abduct Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro, which emboldened some officials to pursue other long-standing geopolitical goals.
Among the options under consideration is a Compact of Free Association, an arrangement under which the US would provide services and defence in exchange for military access and close alignment.
Such a deal would likely require Greenland to first separate from Denmark, and the payments could be used to encourage a vote for independence.
While most Greenlanders favour independence in principle, polls show strong resistance to becoming part of the United States, reflecting deep unease over Washington’s increasingly aggressive overtures.