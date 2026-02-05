WAR ON GAZA
Israel's Gaza genocide comes with puffs: Shin Bet chief’s brother turns cigarette smuggler
Bezalel Zini serves in a group known as "Uriah”, which operates heavy bulldozers used to demolish Palestinian homes in Gaza.
Palestinians walk past the rubble of residential buildings destroyed during Israel's genocide. / Reuters
February 5, 2026

Israeli prosecutors have filed an indictment against Bezalel Zini, the brother of the Shin Bet security agency chief David Zini, on charges of “smuggling cigarettes” into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians face severe humanitarian conditions.

According to the public broadcaster KAN on Thursday, Bezalel Zini is accused of smuggling cartons of cigarettes into Gaza in exchange for $117,000.

He faces charges of “exploiting his position in the military reserves to aid the enemy during wartime and to receive bribes,” the indictment said.

Zini serves in a group known as "Uriah”, which operates heavy bulldozers used to demolish Palestinian homes in Gaza as part of Israel's genocide in the enclave.

Charges were also filed against 14 other people in the case.

KAN said the indictments state that the smuggled goods included cartons of cigarettes, iPhones, batteries, communication cables, car spare parts, and other items worth millions of shekels.

Shin Bet chief David Zini, who assumed office on October 5, 2025, has not commented on the charges against his brother.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza has killed 72,000 Palestinians and wounded over 171,000 others, while destroying about 90 percent of the territory’s infrastructure.

Despite a ceasefire that took effect in October 2025, the Israeli army has continued to violate it, killing 574 Palestinians and wounding 1,518 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

SOURCE:AA
