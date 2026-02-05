Israeli prosecutors have filed an indictment against Bezalel Zini, the brother of the Shin Bet security agency chief David Zini, on charges of “smuggling cigarettes” into Gaza, where about 2.4 million Palestinians face severe humanitarian conditions.

According to the public broadcaster KAN on Thursday, Bezalel Zini is accused of smuggling cartons of cigarettes into Gaza in exchange for $117,000.

He faces charges of “exploiting his position in the military reserves to aid the enemy during wartime and to receive bribes,” the indictment said.

Zini serves in a group known as "Uriah”, which operates heavy bulldozers used to demolish Palestinian homes in Gaza as part of Israel's genocide in the enclave.

Charges were also filed against 14 other people in the case.