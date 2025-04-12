Israeli-American captive Edan Alexander, who is being held in besieged Gaza, has condemned US President Donald Trump for falling victim to the "lies of (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu," which he said hinders his release and that of other captives.

In a video released by Al-Qassam Brigades on Saturday, the armed wing of Hamas, Alexander, addressed Trump directly on the 26th day since Israel resumed its carnage on Gaza.

"I see every day that Netanyahu is running the country like a dictator while I am collapsing physically and mentally", he said.

Alexander accused Netanyahu and his allies of lying and breaking promises to secure his release. "Everyone lied — my people, the Israeli government, the army, and the US administration," he said. "I heard three weeks ago that Hamas was ready to release me, but you refused and left me behind."

Alexander asked: "Tell me why? Why am I still here and not home with my family and friends? Why am I recording my second video?"

Addressing Trump directly, Alexander said: "President Trump, I believed you would succeed in getting me out of here alive."

He asked: "Why did you fall for Netanyahu's lies? Tell me why? Why am I here, suffering nightmares every night?”

"Why am I here and not in my home? Why am I not in America?" he asked.

He voiced fears of being killed in Israeli air strikes, stating: "I don't want to believe that you might not see me alive again after this video."

Message to protesters

Alexander directed a final message to the demonstrators in Israel: "Keep protesting. Do everything you can."

He noted the words of Yair Horn, who was released during the first phase of a prisoner swap deal. "I remember Yair's words when he said: 'Our time is running out,' and now it really is," he said.

"Every day, I feel the bombing getting closer to our heads. It's very hard ... we are losing hope," he said.