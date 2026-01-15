The Israeli army has killed at least seven Palestinians, including a child, and wounded several others in air strikes and gunfire that targeted multiple areas across Gaza in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.

Israel struck a home in the central city of Deir al Balah with two missiles, killing four Palestinians, including a child, the sources told Anadolu on Thursday.

A large number of people were wounded in the strike and taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, the sources said, warning the death toll could rise.

The targeted area lies outside Israeli occupation under the ceasefire in effect since October 2025, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

Israeli forces also killed two Palestinians in the same city after targeting the courtyard of their home, medical sources said.

Emergency teams at Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital also recovered the body of a Palestinian man from the Al-Alam junction in the Mawasi area of Rafah, the sources said.

According to the sources, gunshot wounds were visible on his body.

The attacks came shortly after a Palestinian girl was wounded by Israeli gunfire in areas from which Israeli forces had withdrawn in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza under the ceasefire arrangements.