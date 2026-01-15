The Israeli army has killed at least seven Palestinians, including a child, and wounded several others in air strikes and gunfire that targeted multiple areas across Gaza in the latest violation of the ceasefire agreement, medical sources said.
Israel struck a home in the central city of Deir al Balah with two missiles, killing four Palestinians, including a child, the sources told Anadolu on Thursday.
A large number of people were wounded in the strike and taken to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, the sources said, warning the death toll could rise.
The targeted area lies outside Israeli occupation under the ceasefire in effect since October 2025, according to an Anadolu correspondent.
Israeli forces also killed two Palestinians in the same city after targeting the courtyard of their home, medical sources said.
Emergency teams at Abu Yousef al-Najjar Hospital also recovered the body of a Palestinian man from the Al-Alam junction in the Mawasi area of Rafah, the sources said.
According to the sources, gunshot wounds were visible on his body.
The attacks came shortly after a Palestinian girl was wounded by Israeli gunfire in areas from which Israeli forces had withdrawn in the town of Jabalia in northern Gaza under the ceasefire arrangements.
Israeli forces also carried out artillery and air attacks on several areas across Gaza, according to local sources.
Repeated violations
Israeli troops continue to occupy the southern and eastern buffer zones of the Palestinian enclave and large parts of northern Gaza, maintaining control over 50 percent of the territory.
Palestinians have accused Israel of repeatedly violating the October 10 ceasefire that halted Israel’s Gaza genocide that has killed more than 71,400 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 171,300 others since October 2023.
At least 451 Palestinians have been killed and over 1,200 others wounded in Israeli attacks since the ceasefire, according to the Health Ministry.
The United Nations children's agency said on Tuesday that over 100 children have been killed in Gaza since the ceasefire.
Israel has also refused to reopen Gaza’s crossings despite a UN Security Council resolution adopted in November 2025 calling for a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire in the enclave, unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid, and the reconstruction of the territory.