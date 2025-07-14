US President Donald Trump said efforts to reach a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan appear to be moving toward a “successful conclusion.”

“We just seem to have Armenia and Azerbaijan. It looks like that’s going to come to a conclusion — a successful conclusion,” Trump said on Monday in a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the Oval Office.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting last week in the UAE, where the two sides agreed to continue bilateral engagements.

Relations between the two former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh – a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan – and seven adjacent regions.