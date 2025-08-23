WORLD
1 min read
Taiwan casts ballots in 2nd vote targeting opposition politicians
Voters to also decide about restarting last nuclear reactor on island
Taiwan casts ballots in 2nd vote targeting opposition politicians
Taiwan votes in recall election / Reuters
August 23, 2025

Taiwan cast ballots Saturday in a recall vote targeting seven opposition politicians.

The lawmakers from the Kuomintang (KMT) face recall attempts in their districts.

The push marks the second round of recall efforts this summer.

In July, 24 recall cases against KMT legislators, along with one targeting a Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) mayor, all failed to reach the threshold.

Recall supporters accuse the KMT of blocking critical legislation and leaning toward Beijing.

Opponents argue the wave of votes undermines democratic stability and say it is an attempt to marginalise the opposition.

RECOMMENDED

Voters are also deciding in a referendum whether to restart the Maanshan Nuclear Power Plant in southern Taiwan, the island’s last reactor.

Proponents of restarting the reactor have said nuclear power is a necessary low-carbon option to stabilise Taiwan’s grid.

Environmental groups, however, warn it would delay investment in renewables and prolong risks linked to nuclear waste and safety, primarily as the reactor lies on an active fault line.

The recall vote and the referendum could shape the balance of power in parliament and the future of the island’s energy policy.

Both polls opened at 8 am local time (0000GMT). Authorities said results are expected late Saturday.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Defiant Khamenei slams protests as Iran presses internet shutdown
Russia hits two cargo vessels in Black Sea and kills crew member, Ukraine says
NATO commander plays down crisis, EU leaders seek calm as Trump fuels Greenland threats
Border Patrol gunfire in Portland sets off urgent investigation
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Iran erupts as Khamenei warns protesters over 'terrorist agents' and Trump raises threats
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace