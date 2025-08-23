Taiwan cast ballots Saturday in a recall vote targeting seven opposition politicians.

The lawmakers from the Kuomintang (KMT) face recall attempts in their districts.

The push marks the second round of recall efforts this summer.

In July, 24 recall cases against KMT legislators, along with one targeting a Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) mayor, all failed to reach the threshold.

Recall supporters accuse the KMT of blocking critical legislation and leaning toward Beijing.

Opponents argue the wave of votes undermines democratic stability and say it is an attempt to marginalise the opposition.