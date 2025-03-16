Power was slowly being restored across most of Cuba, after nearly 40 hours without electricity, in the island's fourth major blackout in six months.

Lazaro Guerra, director of the island's Energia Electrica utility, said the Cuban power grid was now again "interconnected" from the western port of Mariel, some 30 miles (50 kilometers) from Havana, to Guantanamo province in the far east.

Power had yet to be restored, however, in part of western Cuba.

The authorities said the system was generating 935 megawatts of power nationwide on Sunday, well below the normal daily demand of 3,000 MW.

In Havana, a city of 2.1 million, just 19 percent of homes had regained power.

Some Cubans were awakened early Sunday by the sounds attending a restoration of power.

"At 5 am, there was a tremendous rush, charging phones, lamps, pumping water into tanks -- a tremendous uproar waking up the neighbors," Alex Picart, a 60-year-old resident of Guanabacoa, just east of Havana, told AFP.

Cubans have grown resigned to frequent outages -- including blackouts ranging anywhere from four hours to 20 hours or more.