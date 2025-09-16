US
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US President criticises newspaper for engaging in a "decades-long method of lying" about him and his allies, adding that a legal suit is being brought in the state of Florida.
A police officer stands guard outside The New York Times building in New York, on June 28, 2018. / AP
September 16, 2025

US President Donald Trump announced on Monday that he has filed a $15 billion defamation and libel lawsuit against The New York Times.

"Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social’s platform, which he owns.

He accused the newspaper of becoming a "mouthpiece" for the Democratic Party.

"I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER. Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead centre on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF!" he said.

Trump also criticised the newspaper for engaging in a "decades-long method of lying" about him and his allies.

"The New York Times has been allowed to freely lie, smear, and defame me for far too long, and that stops, NOW!" he said.

The suit is being brought in the state of Florida, Trump said.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
