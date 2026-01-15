Türkiye has played a very integral role in securing the Gaza ceasefire, a US official has said, as President Donald Trump’s plan for the enclave has moved into its second phase.

"And President Trump is very grateful for that," said the official, one of two who briefed reporters on Gaza on condition of anonymity.

"(Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Ibrahim Kalin, the intelligence director, they’ve all been very intimately involved, and they’ve done an incredible job really working with us," the official said.

"We think it’s very important to have them involved," the official added.

The official also said the Trump administration has wanted to see Türkiye and Israel begin rebuilding their strained relationship, adding that Washington believes such a shift is possible.

The comments have come as Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff has announced that the ceasefire framework is entering its second phase, with a focus on demilitarisation, governance and reconstruction.