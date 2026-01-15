Türkiye has played a very integral role in securing the Gaza ceasefire, a US official has said, as President Donald Trump’s plan for the enclave has moved into its second phase.
"And President Trump is very grateful for that," said the official, one of two who briefed reporters on Gaza on condition of anonymity.
"(Turkish) President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Ibrahim Kalin, the intelligence director, they’ve all been very intimately involved, and they’ve done an incredible job really working with us," the official said.
"We think it’s very important to have them involved," the official added.
The official also said the Trump administration has wanted to see Türkiye and Israel begin rebuilding their strained relationship, adding that Washington believes such a shift is possible.
The comments have come as Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff has announced that the ceasefire framework is entering its second phase, with a focus on demilitarisation, governance and reconstruction.
"Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, and begins the full demilitarisation and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorised personnel," Witkoff said in a statement on X.
He said the United States has expected Hamas to fully comply with its obligations under the agreement, including "the immediate return of the final deceased hostage."
"Failure to do so will bring serious consequences," Witkoff added.
One of the US officials said the start of phase two has marked a significant moment in the process.
"This is really a big deal, because we have a really good plan for the redevelopment of Gaza," the official said, describing the next stage as potentially "game changing" for the Palestinian territory.