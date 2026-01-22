In a striking intervention into the growing international debate over Greenland’s future, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested that if the United States were to buy the Arctic territory from Denmark, the price tag could be “up to $1 billion,” using America’s historic purchase of Alaska and some basic math as a benchmark.

Putin also sharply criticised Copenhagen’s historical treatment of Greenland, accusing Denmark of behaving “like a colony” towards the island’s people.

Speaking on Wednesday at a meeting of Russia’s Security Council, the Russian leader said Moscow considered the Greenland dispute a matter for Washington and Copenhagen to resolve, adding that Russia had “no stake in it.”

“It definitely doesn’t concern us. I think they will sort it out among themselves.,” he said.

Trump has repeatedly insisted that acquiring Greenland is a national security priority, and that the US must own the island to prevent Russia or China from taking it. The shortest route from Europe to North America runs via Greenland, making it important for the US ballistic missile early-warning system.

Greenland sits at a geopolitical crossroads amid Arctic militarisation by NATO, Russia and China. The US wants to expand its military footprint, including radars to monitor waters used by Russian vessels and submarines.

Russia says talk of Moscow and Beijing being a threat to Greenland is a myth to whip up hysteria.

The island, whose capital Nuuk is closer to New York than the Danish capital Copenhagen, boasts mineral, oil and natural gas wealth, but development has been slow and mining has seen very limited US investment.

Related TRT World - Trump prepares to unveil 'Board of Peace' at Davos, backs off Greenland threats

Putin’s pricing and historical analogies

Putin framed his comments around historic US land acquisitions.

In televised remarks, he noted that the United States purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million, a deal that at the time was derided as “Seward’s Folly” in reference to US Secretary of State William Seward’s decision to buy Alaskian territory with many critics arguing it was a terrible decision with no value.

However, the purchase later proved strategically and economically significant for the US.

According to Putin’s remarks, if one compares Greenland with Alaska’s size and past transaction value, a similar deal would have seen Greenland priced at roughly $200 million to $250 million.

Factoring in the relative value of gold at the time, he contended, it could push that valuation “probably about $1 billion.”